Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: SVTV Africa

Woman quits job at ministry of finance to start an eatery

Mary Baah worked at the Ministry of Finance for 28 years

Mary Baah is the owner of All Joy Restaurant at Rawlings Part, Accra. She made an interesting revelation about her work at the Ministry of Finance.



In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV, Mary states that she had to quit her job to follow her dream.



After 28 years of working with the ministry of finance, the restaurant was set up. According to her, she just wanted a side hustle to support her family.



“People think there’s money at the ministry of finance, but there’s no money there. I knew my salary could not sustain myself and the family.



It was challenging at first, but I love cooking, and so, I decided to make it a business. I haven’t regretted leaving the ministry of finance,” Mary said.



The 64-year-old said she hasn’t even touched her pension pay yet and is solely dependent on her dream job.



Watch the video below:





