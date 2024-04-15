Woman featured in viral Davido video sets record straight, denies being his girlfriend

Entertainment of Monday, 15 April 2024

Nigerian afrobeats star Davido is currently among the top trends on social media platforms following the leakage of a video of him and a US-based stylist and model having fun.



The lady identified on social media as 'Gorgeous Doll,' is captured in the video sharing an intimate moment with Davido.



In a now-deleted video, Davido can be seen with his arms around the model in a romantic gesture, as shared by her friend.



The publication of the video has catapulted Davido into the top trends on social media amid allegations of cheating and other things.



The turn of events has compelled the model and stylist, Gorgeous Doll, to release a video explaining her relationship with Davido.



In a 10-minute video, the model clarified that the video was first shared by her friend Bonita Maria and not by herself.



"My friend Bonita shared the picture and video and I asked her to delete it. The video was something special and emotional and I never gave approval for it to be posted.".



In her explanation, she revealed that she was only Davido's stylist and had no idea about his marriage.



"I did not know that this man was married. Anytime I was around Davido, [it] was for one or two things. Either I'm styling him, or I will be helping with bookings. That was another way I was making money. I had never seen a wife; I knew of his multiple baby mamas, and I didn't care to ask," she narrated.





American Lady in viral picture finally speaks, shares her side of the story, speaks on the viral video of Davido 'begging'. pic.twitter.com/BVSKXbSXNM — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) April 15, 2024

