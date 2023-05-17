Wode Maya tastes fresh cow blood

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Renowned travel vlogger and content creator Wode Maya has mesmerized audiences with his captivating adventures throughout Africa and his unyielding dedication to exploring diverse cultures and traditions.



Once again, he has caused a stir on social media.



In a recent Twitter post, Wode Maya astounded his followers by recounting his first encounter with the taste of fresh cow blood.



Clad in authentic Kenyan attire, he held a conical calabash brimming with blood, traces of which lingered on his lips.



During his travels, he crossed paths with the Maasai, a proud and dynamic community renowned for their distinctive way of life.



The Maasai people boast a heritage brimming with various rituals and practices, including the consumption of fresh cow blood.



Intrigued by this unique facet of Maasai culture, Wode Maya embraced the opportunity to personally savour the taste of fresh cow blood.



Wode Maya, in his own words, described the experience succinctly: "Tasted fresh cow blood for the first time."



While Wode Maya displayed his willingness to embrace novel encounters, he maintained an air of mystique when it came to divulging the flavour of fresh cow blood.



In a subsequent post, he humorously declared, "It took me 1000 years to take this bold step—please don't ask me about the taste."





