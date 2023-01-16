You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 16Article 1695941

Entertainment of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wode Maya’s advice that changed the sorry life of Ras Nene

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Wode Maya play videoWode Maya

A piece of advice from YouTuber Wode Maya to Ras Nene was initially ignored by the latter as he thought it was irrelevant but later embraced it.

Ras Nene, an actor famed for his comic skit and ‘wicked’ roles played in a number of movies said the famous YouTuber urged him to create a YouTube account and assiduously feed the channel with compelling content.

That piece of advice, he said, and the decision to heed changed his life at the time he (Ras Nene) moved from hero to zero. According to the actor who admitted to selling hard drugs before venturing into the movie industry, he had invested the money he made from acting in galamsey and lost all, making life unbearable.
However, a friend he once helped, came to his rescue and that was the turning point.

“When I was wealthy, I bought a plane ticket for a friend called Louis to go to China,” Ras Nene said in the Twi language on The Delay Show aired on January 15, 2023. “He had a visa but didn’t have money for the ticket so I came in to help. He planned to take me to China. By the time he returned, I was broke”.

“He took me to China and I met Wode Maya and a couple of people there. Everyone had a laptop. Wode Maya came to me and advised me to take YouTube seriously because it will be financially rewarding,” Ras Nene added.

According to him, he ignored Wode Maya’s advice but the popular YouTuber created an account for him.

“I didn’t know anything about it and thought the process would be long,” Ras Nene explained why he ignored Wode Maya’s counsel. “When I returned to Ghana, Polino also made a comment about YouTube.”

From that moment, Ras Nene said heeded the advice from Wode Maya and created content.

In the last couple of years, Ras Nene, otherwise known as Dr. Likee, has become a sensation on various social media platforms with his content which some find witty and interesting. He has transitioned from an actor who played the role of an armed robber, drug dealer, and executioner to one who entertains his viewers with comedy.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Reverend Kusi Boateng, the secretary to the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral

Okudzeto Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng, demands his resignation and prosecution

Sportsleading sports icon

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's masterclass display against Tottenham

Businessleading business icon

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Forex bureaus sell $1 at GH¢13.20, GH¢10.34 on interbank market as of January 16

Africaleading africa news icon

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu will return home on January 25, 2023

Tanzania's opposition leader to end exile after rally ban lifted

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File photo

The illusion of electricity in Northern Ghana