Wizkid sells out 20,000 capacity Madison Square Garden in hours

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has reportedly sold out tickets for his upcoming concert at the Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York.



Announcing the news on his Instagram page, on Wednesday, November 16, Wizkid noted that the 20,000-capacity building has been sold out ahead of his concerts.



On his social media page, Wizkid shared a photo showing several billboards that announced the sold-out status of the concert.



Reacting to the big news, fans of the singer, took to social media to hail him for his accomplishment.



Others seized the opportunity to throw indirect jabs at Wizkid's rival, Burna Boy, for taking as long as three months to sell out the same venue.



Some comments spotted on social media read;



"To sell this place no easy na 3month burna use do him own sold out," A handle named bestagada_ read.



Another identified as Starboy_lil.ray said: "Those who said is not sold out let’s wait to see if space go Dey tomorrow before we go laugh this matter."



lucketosoft said: "Another history is about to be made."



thefavoredg said: "Of course he was going to sell out."



badboytemmy said: "Talk and do don’t play with this man."



official_para_child1 said: "Burna also sold this out. Why una dey make noise."



edo_nosa said: "Wizkid is Following the leader @burnaboygram."



_d._boy said: "En no easy sha."