Wisa Greid off the market, marries Canada-based girlfriend

Ghanaian musician, Wisa Greid yesterday January 30, 2021, tied the knot with his Canada-based girlfriend Annabella Tee.



The private ceremony happened somewhere in Accra.



The 'Ekiki Me' hitmaker who couldn't hide his excitement shared the photo on his Instagram page with the caption 'A new chapter.'



Friends, family and some celebrities have since been congratulating the new couple.



The musician in 2018 was fined GHC8,400 with a default sentence of 24 months for gross indecency by an Accra Circuit Court.



According to the judgement by the court, Wisa admitted to showing his penis on stage. The court found him guilty of gross indecency during his performance at the 'Decemba 2 Rememba' concert at the Accra International Conference on December 24, 2015.



