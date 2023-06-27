You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 27Article 1793723

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Wild reactions as masquerade is seen praying at the Grotto of the Blessed Mary

After being captured on camera worshipping at the grotto of the Blessed Mary, a masquerade has sparked discussions among social media users.

A masquerade was seen praying at the Grotto of the Blessed Mary to get more power in a video that has surfaced.

Social media users have responded to this in a variety of ways since many are shocked to see a masquerade asking the Grotto of the Blessed Mary for protection.

ekwitous: "Even the gods acknowledge God"

nails_dairy: "The gods know there's a supreme power and you're here saying there's no God. Just dey play, you hear?"

gist.connect: "HE WANT TO PRAY BEFORE HE ENTER HIS DAILY HUSTLE. AND REMEMBER, WE HONOUR MARY WE DON'T WORSHIP HER!"

odogwumaximus1: "There's nothing different, btw catholicism and idol worshippers. They are all the same. Oya come with your insult. But I won't reply because you don't border to study your Bible. Bring the insult I da work"

ayzne_: "What do we call this one?? Should we say the gods acknowledge the God"

realmagician1: "Africa wake up . You don't rubbish your tradition because someone told your its bad. Hmmm. The same people that told you kept their own culture and believes . Captured you as slaves . Wake up"

