Wild reactions as masquerade is seen praying at the Grotto of the Blessed Mary

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

After being captured on camera worshipping at the grotto of the Blessed Mary, a masquerade has sparked discussions among social media users.



A masquerade was seen praying at the Grotto of the Blessed Mary to get more power in a video that has surfaced.



Social media users have responded to this in a variety of ways since many are shocked to see a masquerade asking the Grotto of the Blessed Mary for protection.



See some comments here



ekwitous: "Even the gods acknowledge God"



nails_dairy: "The gods know there's a supreme power and you're here saying there's no God. Just dey play, you hear?"



gist.connect: "HE WANT TO PRAY BEFORE HE ENTER HIS DAILY HUSTLE. AND REMEMBER, WE HONOUR MARY WE DON'T WORSHIP HER!"



odogwumaximus1: "There's nothing different, btw catholicism and idol worshippers. They are all the same. Oya come with your insult. But I won't reply because you don't border to study your Bible. Bring the insult I da work"



ayzne_: "What do we call this one?? Should we say the gods acknowledge the God"



realmagician1: "Africa wake up . You don't rubbish your tradition because someone told your its bad. Hmmm. The same people that told you kept their own culture and believes . Captured you as slaves . Wake up"



