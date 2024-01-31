Why was Dormaahene transferred as High Court judge to the Volta Region? - Afia Schwarzenegger asks

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has questioned the motive behind the transfer of the paramount chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II as High Court judge in Accra to the Volta Region.



According to her, the menace of corruption among the chiefs in Ghana could be one of the reasons why most of them do not admire Dormaahene and could be the motive behind his shocking transfer.



She stated that the chiefs in the current dispensation in Ghana are more corrupt than most of the politicians who are publicly accused of being involved in such unscrupulous acts.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Afia Schwarzenegger fumed about the transfer of the Dormaahene to the Volta Region asserting that his authoritative and blunt nature led to the sudden movement.



“We live in a democratic country, not a monarchy; that’s why we conduct elections and pay taxes. The chiefs are more corrupt than the politicians. That’s the truth. And that’s why they [Ghanaian chiefs] dislike Dormaahene.



"What did he say or do that made them transfer him from Accra High Court to the Volta Region? It's because suddenly he has stamped his authority so he has been moved to such a place,” she said.



Her comment comes after it became officially known that the Dormaahene had been transferred to continue his legal duties in the Volta Region.



Some astute legal practitioners including former Supreme Court judge, Justice William Atuguba have all criticized his transfer which tends to downgrade him, adding that his vocal nature could be a reason.



Speaking at a lecture on the theme: ‘Protecting our Democracy; the Role of the Judiciary’ in 2023, Justice Atuguba expressed his disappointment over the development, describing it as problematic.



“The Dormaahene, who is also a High Court judge, has apparently been transferred,” the former Supreme Court Justice, Atuguba, said.



“I heard for talking too much, the Paramount Chief of Dormah Traditional Council and a High Court Judge, Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II has been transferred from the Greater Accra to the Volta region. (Ghanaians are not angry enough),” he said in his speech.



