Why trendy and danceable songs aren’t timeless music – MzVee explains

Music of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, popularly known as MzVee, has shared her opinion on what a timeless song is.



The ‘Daavi’ hitmaker told Amansan Krakye in an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast that trendy and danceable songs aren’t timeless songs.



She posited, “Trends are not timeless, timeless songs are unique in that they are something that comes out of specific moments.



“They are things that come from the heart but the danceable songs will always come and go and we all have some of those songs,” she opined as MyNewsGh.com monitored.



Shedding more light on her definition of timeless music, MzVee said such genres usually tackle relatable topics.



“But timeless songs are songs that come from the heart, they are real and come with emotions so those are the timeless songs.



“They are things that speak to topics that will forever be there like love, anger, hate so those are things that are timeless like real topics."