Why these songs by Sarkodie are perfect tunes for Ghana’s current economic situation

Rapper Sarkodie is undoubtedly one of Ghana's most popular musicians known globally for his talent. Back home, he is celebrated for winning awards and also being vocal about matters that affect citizens.



Unhappy about Ghana's economic situation, Sarkodie went after the country's leadership some eight years ago under John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He called out the president for mismanaging the economy which was characterized by power outages popularly known as 'Dumsor', hikes in fuel prices, and the cedi's poor performance against the American dollar.



Sarkodie released two songs in the space of one year to 'attack' the then-government which was run by John Mahama. He spelt out all the wrongs under his leadership and called him to action.



Fast forward to 2022, Ghana is now facing a much more difficult situation that has witnessed citizens calling for the heads of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and other ministers who have woefully failed in their various positions.



GhanaWeb throws back to two of Sarkodie's hit songs that best describe Ghana's current economic crises under Akufo-Addo.



1. Inflation



Released in 2014, 'Inflation' was Sarkodie's first punch at the NDC's government and the then-president, John Mahama. The lyrics in the songs are more than ever relatable.



The introduction of 'Inflation' goes like this: "The nation is full of surprises. Besi nne we still leave in crisis. Kantamanto kokohwe nneeama prices. ECGfoo nso play omo tactise. Ene na dumso, okyena na pipe. Towo nnooma so na yebe dum no five. Filli wo gallon na save wo life."



Parts of the lyrics touched on the cedi's performance against the dollar and the fuel price hikes.









2. The Masses (Inflation Part 2)



Just a year after Sarkodie released Inflation, he came out with 'The Masses' to hammer on the need for the government to address the plight of Ghanaians.



The song equally got all the hype despite claims that it was a deliberate attempt to make the government unpopular.



Sarkodie poured out his frustration on the song that was sung in the Twi language.









Meanwhile, Sarkodie in a couple of tweets has urged President Akufo-Addo to fix the country following distress calls from all four corners of the country as a result of the economic crises.



