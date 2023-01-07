Why 'seeerious' has become part and parcel of my brand - Amakye Dede reveals

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Abrantie Amakye Dede, one of Ghana’s finest musicians of all time, has revealed why ‘serious’ has become part and parcel of his brand.



Most music lovers will observe that anytime Amakye Dede performs on stage, one of the most notable things about his stage craft is his ‘serious’ exclamation.



Talking to Kessben TV in an interview sighted by MyNewsGh.com reporter Amansan Krakye, ‘Iron Boy’ disclosed why he always shouts serious in his songs and during his shows.



“As for the serious that I say in my songs or during my stage performances the fact is that it has become part of me,” he revealed.



He explained “Shouting serious is one of my brand that makes a lot of people identify with my music, so as for the serious no matter what you know I’m a serious man.



“As for the serious, there is no way that you can take it away from me and no matter what I’m a serious man,” Abrantie Amakye Dede said.