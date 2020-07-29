Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Why do witch camps only exist in the Northern Region? - Serwaa Amihere asks

GHOne TV news anchor, Serwaa Amihere has waded into the discussions regarding a 90-year old woman who was lynched in Kafaga in the Savannah Region.



The 90-year old woman was sentenced to death after a high priestess declared her to be a witch.



The incident which occurred last week saw the elderly woman mercilessly beaten to death by some residents while she sat in their midst with them going round her.



Many people have condemned the barbaric act and the Ghana Police Service has also begun investigations into the matter.



The perpetrators are however said to be a large group but the Police has placed a GHC 2000 reward for informants to disclose their hideout.



Serwaa Amihere is also worried and seeking answers to why it is only the northern sector of Ghana that such incidents do happen.



"Why do witch camps exist only in the Northern Region?" she asked on her Twitter handle.



Why do witch camps exist only in the Nothern region? — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) July 26, 2020

