Why divorce is common in this generation - Ajagurajah explains

The founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwame Asiamah, has had his say on some of the reasons that lead to marital breakup in the country.



According to his narration, the ring that women purchase for their marriages is one of the major stumbling blocks to the sustenance of marriages and as a result, attention should be given to its source.



He explained that some of the rings sold at jewelry shops have been used by divorced couples and the bad luck could still affect the marriage of the individuals who acquired it.



Speaking in an Instagram live session and monitored by GhanaWeb, Ajagurajah elaborated on why already-used rings could impact negatively the marriage of new couples.



“Someone got married and it collapsed. Then the woman took the Schnapp to her husband's family to annul the marriage. She did not add the ring to the items she presented to the family; she went and sold the ring to a jeweler.



“The jeweler polished the ring and when you were going to marry, you went and bought the same ring. In this case, do you understand the collapse of your marriage?



"Is it not the same bad luck that was with the divorced person following you after using the ring? Did you ask where it is coming from or whether it's been cursed? You have not thought of that, right?” he quizzed.



Bishop Kwame Asiamah went ahead to admonish women who are yet to marry to make sure they order rings to be made for them rather than buying them from a jewelry shop.



“If you are going to marry, order the ring to be made for you, and don’t ever buy an already-made ring from a jewelry shop. Listen to me very well. Ask questions about the source of the ring before purchasing it.”



The cause of Bishop Asiamah’s admonishment has not been established yet but it comes at a time when the rate at which marriages are collapsing is worrying.









