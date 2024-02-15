Why can’t Bawumia cancel E-Levy, betting tax now? - Oboy Siki

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Veteran Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki, has expressed pessimism about the promise made by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to scrap E-Levy, betting tax, and VAT on electricity if elected president.



He stated that Dr. Bawumia, as vice president and head of the Economic Management Team (EMT) of Ghana, was part of the approval of the levies he had promised to scrap, which implies that his words cannot be trusted.



Oboy Siki bemoaned why Dr. Bawumia could not scrap the E-Levy, betting tax, and VAT on electricity while he is still in government as vice president but wait until he becomes president in the future.



Speaking in an interview with Angel FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Oboy Siki described Dr. Bawumia’s promise to scrap the levies as “betraying his superior, President Akufo-Addo,” who masterminded the idea.



“From his body language, you could tell that he was lying. He betrayed Akufo-Addo by saying he would cancel E-Levy, VAT on electricity, and betting tax. He was the leader of the Economic Management Team, but he is now against the levies.



"Why can’t he [Dr. Bawumia] cancel those levies now but wait till he becomes president? We don’t even need him because if you can’t do it while in power, why should we trust you for the future?” he quizzed.



He also objected to the vice president’s claim of playing a secondary role in government, saying, “That driver-mate analogy does not make sense. This is somebody who lacks credibility.”



Dr. Bawumia’s presidential bid has been met with vehement criticisms following his inability to revive the dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy.



He will be competing with former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC and other aspirants in the upcoming general elections.



During his first major speech as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which was to outline his vision for Ghana at the UPSA auditorium in Accra on February 7, 2024, he claimed that his role in the government is just like that of a “driver’s mate."



Dr. Bawumia further promised that if voted into “the driver’s seat,” he would pursue his vision and priorities; hence, Ghanaians should not judge him based on the performance of the current government.



