Why a widow passionately showered Stonebwoy with prayers

Entertainment of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Touched by Stonebwoy’s kind gesture for some widows on Mother’s Day, one of the beneficiaries, was seen vigorously pouring out blessings on the dancehall artiste.



The participants of Stonebwoy’s ‘Mother’s Day’ party held for widows and single mothers, received gifts from the musician, spanning food items such as rice and oil, to toiletries and other gifts packaged in hampers.



A long buffet was also served and this was captured in a couple of viral videos from the event.



However, in a quest to show gratitude to the BHIM Nation Boss, the widow was seen raining blessings on the dancehall singer.



One thing that caught the attention of netizens was the passion with which she said the special prayers.



“May your enemies become your footwear so you crush them every day. May they turn into water for you to drink. You’ve made this Mother’s Day so special for us. God will replenish your pocket. May God prosper you. Everywhere your foot treads, you shall experience blessings,”



“You received us with open arms. We have eaten and we are so happy. I was sick but I defied all odds just to come and see you because I am your fan. Immediately I saw you, I was healed. God bless you,” she stated.



Watch the video below:





EB/KPE