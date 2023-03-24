Why Wanlov plans rebranding as 'SDB'

Entertainment of Friday, 24 March 2023

Wanlov the Kubolor, known for his unorthodox music style and eccentric fashion sense, has disclosed his plans to rebrand.



In a conversation with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Talkertainment, Wanlov explained that he is considering using 'SDB', which stands for "Sister Deborah's Brother".



Wanlov stated that the name change would be a strategic move to take advantage of his association with his sibling, Sister Deborah, a popular Ghanaian singer, and actress.



According to him, many people now recognize him as Sister Deborah's brother and approach him for pictures, which presents an opportunity to leverage his sister's brand and promote his music.



He said, "At every point in time, artistes need to refresh or rebrand, so I am thinking of a new name to use. I am thinking of SDB. It doesn't mean Serious Dada Ba, which could also apply, but it stands for Sister Deborah's Brother.



“Now a lot of people see me now and want to take pictures with me because they are ‘Wow you are Sister Deborah’s brother’.



“People associate with me more as the brother, so I have to take advantage of that brand and start calling myself SDB, Sister Debby's Bro."







