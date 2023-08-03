Why Tima Kumkum and her husband shared a long kiss at their wedding

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Ghanaian television and radio presenter, Tima Kumkum has disclosed why she shared a long kiss with her husband at their wedding.



The couple tied the knot a few weeks ago in a beautiful wedding ceremony and during the event, Tima Kumkum and her husband had a moment to share a kiss.



To the amazement of all the people who were present at the wedding as well as those who watched the video that trended on social media, the couple shared a long kiss which lasted for about three minutes.



During an interaction on Adom 106.3 FM, the presenter revealed why it happened and, in her words, her husband did that to honour her.



“I think he decided that he will honour me with a kiss in front of people. So, he told them he wants to kiss his wife so everyone will know that he can really kiss”, she said.



Tima Kumkum further explained that during their engagement ceremony, she wanted to kiss her husband but her husband refused which got a lot of Ghanaians talking.



She added that because of the engagement incident, her husband wanted to let the world know that he is a good kisser, which is why he shared the almost 3-minute kiss with her at the wedding.



“We did not plan it. You know during the engagement; God blessed it by making it rain. Also, when I was dancing with my husband at our engagement ceremony, I wanted to kiss him but he said, Tima, not here. A lot of Ghanaians saw it and they were confused why my husband did that. So, he told them he wants to kiss his wife so everyone will know that he can really kiss. My husband has never acted before and it really shocked a lot of people because everyone thought he is calm and hardly talked.”



