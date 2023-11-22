Why Nacee refused to be ordained as a pastor in his church

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian gospel singer Nana Osei, also known as Nacee, has shared in an interview why he didn't want to become a pastor in his church.



He revealed this on the New Day Show on TV3 with Berla Mundi on November 22 where he was asked if he would take on a more assertive role in the industry. Nacee responded that he won’t, explaining that he prefers to stay behind the scenes.



He recalled a time when his church pastor tried to make him a pastor, but Nacee resisted. He stated that everyone had different roles in the church and stated that his role was to sing and play instruments.



"Years ago, my pastor did everything possible to ordain me, but I resisted," he said.



"All of us can’t be pastors, some of us have to do different things, someone has to be an usher, someone has to pack the chairs, and someone will play the instrument. I believe that my part is to play the instrument and that's it."



He also stated that he would not consider a role in the Musicians Association of Ghana (MUSIGA), Saying, “I am ok where I am.”



ID/BB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.