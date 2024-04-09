Why Ja Rule is coming to Ghana

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

American musician and record producer, Ja Rule, has announced that he will be in Ghana on April 10th, 2024.



The rapper, in an Instagram post, said he is on his way to the West African country to commence a school project.



He intends to break ground for the construction of some classroom blocks in Nuaso, in the Eastern region of Ghana.



Announcing this initiative online, the rapper said, “Happy and excited to finally get to break ground on my school in Ghana next week…PencilsOfPromise for the WIN!!! Ghana we're going up next week…”.



The project is supported by 'Pencils of Promise,' an NGO that brings quality education to kids around the world.



Ja Rule's decision to build a school in Ghana comes a year after Michael Blackson commissioned his 'Free for all' basic school at Agona Nsaba, in the Central region.



