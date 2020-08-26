Movies of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Why I didn't want to have intimacy with her now

play videoStrictly 'no Sex and romance until marriage'.

As a young man born into a noble Christian home, one of the teachings our Christian parents will give us is not to engage in any sexual immoral activity.



"My son if you do those bad things with a girl, you won't go to heaven, so be careful", one of the statements my mum always says to deter me from sexual immortality since childhood.



Strictly 'no Sex and romance until marriage'.



I am a graduate now, successfully working and still in the building process, working on my dreams to become a prominent influential businessperson.



I was dating a beautiful and attractive woman. Almost every guy in my hood wants to ask her out on a date.



"Man, you are lucky to have such a hot lady as your girl", my friends always say.

We have been in a relationship for six months now, no kiss, no sex, and no intimacy.



This is prior to keeping the relationship pure and pleasing to God until marriage as agreed.

My girlfriend once said she was fed up with the ordinary style of our relationship and that she would want us to do more.



One day, she paid me a surprise visit at my apartment.

When left alone with her in the room, she tried to lure me into romancing her but I refused with my usual excuses, "Let's wait until marriage".



My friends think I am insane to reject her closure and intimacy, but I still keep to my word of staying chaste.



Due to this, she broke up with me that night. Well, I felt disheartened.



"OH GOD! All these I do are to keep myself pleasing to you and avoid fornicating".



After the day, of the breakup, I tried reaching out for her to make her understand my reasons not to go intimate with her but it was to no avail.



Hmm well, it is hard to move on but I have no choice as long as I have decided not to go intimate until marriage.





