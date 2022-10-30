Why I chose ‘Young and Mature’ for my upcoming album – Yaw TOG explains

Entertainment of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Fast-rising multiple award-winning artiste, Yaw Tog, born Thorsten Owusu Gyimah has revealed why he has decided to name his upcoming album ‘Young and Mature’.



He said: “Through my album, I need to express myself for people to have a feel of what I’ve been through that’s why I have decided to name my upcoming album young and mature which is about my lifestyle personally”.



In a one-on-one interview on the Kastle Entertainment Show, the ‘Sore’ hitmaker said as a young artiste he has seen and experienced certain things which are meant for the elderly.



“I feel like I have gone through a lot in my two years as a musician and I have witnessed a lot of things in the music industry,” he told Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He added on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM “They’ve said a lot of things about me and I’ve heard some of them so I feel like I’ve learnt a lot that a young person like me haven’t learnt.



“So I feel like I’ve seen so many things that it should have been an elderly person who is supposed to have such experiences and so I need to share with the world things that I’ve seen,” Yaw Tog concluded.