Why I campaigned for Akufo-Addo to come into power - Okatakyie Afrifa

Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa, has opened up about the reasons he campaigned rigorously for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to become the president of the country.



According to him, during the campaign period, Ghanaians were calling for a change in government when John Dramani Mahama was in power, hence, he found it prudent to join the masses to support the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He also indicated that Akufo-Addo was known to be a disciplinarian who did not tolerate misconduct from anyone.



Afrifa stated that due to the aforementioned reasons, he played an instrumental role during the campaign process to help bring Akufo-Addo into power to reverse the country's dwindling fortunes.



“I was part of those who brought the current NPP government into power. I campaigned for Akufo-Addo because the people were calling for change. I also thought Akufo-Addo was a disciplinarian,” he said while speaking on Angel FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, Afrifa has emerged as a staunch critic of the Akufo-Addo government. On numerous occasions, he has expressed fury over what he perceives as the mismanagement of the economy.



Akufo-Addo's eight-year term in office is set to conclude in 2025. Ghana is scheduled to hold elections on December 7, 2024, to elect a new president and Members of Parliament.



One of Akufo-Addo's notable accomplishments, which he often touts, is the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, providing educational opportunities to a wider population.



However, his administration has faced criticism in recent times for its handling of the economy, which has contributed to the hardships experienced by many Ghanaians.



