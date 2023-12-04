Why Hezron told his wife not to use his last name

Entertainment of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jamaican artiste Hezron Clarke has said although his children have his last name, he told his wife not to use it until he travels to his roots for a deserving identity.



According to the Reggae star in an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, on Monday, December 4, 2023, the name ‘Clarke’ does not resonate because it is not African. The musician who recently traced his ancestry to Ghana recounted how he asked his wife to hold to her last name until he traveled to Ghana to connect to his roots and get a name that identified him as an Asante.



He said: “Ever since I’ve been a child, we’ve always been told we’re from Ghana, from West Africa... I’ve never been here, I’ve wanted to come and have my name because my last name is Clarke, I’ve had a problem even with the family.”



“I told my family a long time ago that I don’t want that name. That can’t be my name; that’s not a Black man’s name. Even my wife, when we got married six years ago, she’s supposed to take the last name but I said no, ‘Don’t take the last name until I go and find my name’”.



He continued: “My children have my last name because of the laws of the West. But right now, I have my last name from the King so we’re going to change it. I’m scrapping the Clarke.”



In November, Hezron Clarke undertook a courtesy visit to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as part of his itinerary to explore Ghana. Clarke shared that he has discovered his ancestral roots in Ghana, specifically within the Ashanti kingdom.



This revelation occurred during his participation in the Akwasidae festival, where he was formally introduced to the Asantehene by a spokesperson from the royal family. Dressed in a vibrant kente cloth, Clarke, accompanied by his entourage, approached the festival grounds to make his appeal to the Asantehene, expressing his desire to be recognized as a native son.



During the encounter, Clarke respectfully requested to be granted the status of a cherished member of the community and sought the honor of receiving a local name from the Asantehene.



“Thank you for welcoming me into my motherland. Many of my ancestors, freedom fighters, never lived to see what I am seeing now. I am blessed for this moment; I am honoured to be here. I am proud of the king. Nananom, medamoase,” he said, while addressing the chiefs and elders.



He was then given a local name 'Kwame Bonsu', by the Asantehene.



Currently in Ghana until January 2024, Hezron has a packed schedule, facilitated by Goodies Music, Lynnex Ventures, 3G Media Group, and Gorjiors International.



BB