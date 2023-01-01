You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 01Article 1688915

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why Efia Odo is trending on New Year’s Day

As prophets who prophesied at their respective churches during the 31st Watchnight Service continue to court conversation on both traditional and social media with their utterances, Efia Odo has also been trending after the socialite released a song on January 1, 2023.

Titled ‘Getting To The Bag’, the song comes with an official music video which has erotic scenes.

After dabbling in acting and TV hosting, Efia Odo on December 31, 2022, announced her intention to release a debut, triggering anticipation as many wondered how different her record would be and whether or not it would be worth the wait.

The wait is over, the song has been released and has subsequently engendered conversation among music lovers.

“I got these bitches mad,” a tweet from Efia Odo on the back of the remarks read.







