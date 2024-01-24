Why Aba Dope was sacked from her job as English teacher at two different schools in China

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Ghanaian TikTok star and lifestyle influencer, Aba Dope, has recounted some challenges she faced as an English teacher when she was in China for studies.



According to her narration, she went to China to further her studies at a point in time and she got the opportunity to teach in some schools as a side job to raise revenue for her sustenance.



She noted that her teaching job did not last for long after she was dismissed from work as an English teacher at two different schools in China because she failed to pronounce some words correctly.



Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3 monitored by GhanaWeb, Aba Dope narrated how she could not sustain her job as an English teacher in China which led to her dismissal.



“Even though I went to China to further my education, I knew nobody there as a stranger, but I was able to manoeuvre my way through the country. I was doing some side business like teaching. My subject was English, when you are saying ‘the lion has a tail’ it differs in China so if you don’t say it well they will deal with you.



“In my first job, I was sacked because I didn’t pronounce ‘Thursday’ properly. When the head of the school came to see it, he asked me to park my things and go home because what I was teaching the students was deadly. And my second school too I got sacked for mispronouncing the word ‘lion.’ From there I went to YouTube to study the pronunciation of words carefully,” she said.



