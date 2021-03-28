Who was the drummer behind the 'hot' live performance at 3Music Awards?

Music of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records

Meet the drummer, popularly known as Drum George Vicfirth, who played impressively at the 2021 3Music Awards night with the Band.



His real name is George Agyekum, one of the well-recognized instrumentalists in Ghana, but mainly based in Kumasi.



He is a prominent drummer who has played for many artistes like Dr. Sonnie Badu, Ohemaa Mercy, Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, Kwame Yeboah, Efya, Wendy Shay, Kwabena Kwabena, Keche, Edem, Diana Hamilton, Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo and many more.



Most viewers who enjoyed watching the band that played live alongside various artistes who performed at the 3Music Awards were anxious about the kind of band they were.



Among comments spotted on the Facebook live stream by Skbeatz Records, a number of persons threw questions on the page, asking 'Isn't that Kelvin Boy on the drums? Who is that drummer? The band is killi killi!!' The drummer is really good!' etc.







Some were nearly convinced the one behind the drums was dancehall sensation Kelvin Boy.



In an up-close interview captured some time ago on 'Skbeatz Exclusive Show' by publicist and filmmaker Skbeatz Records, the drummer himself, George shared how he grew to become the professional drummer.



He disclosed how his biological father became his motivation and inspiration.



He further explained why he does the dreadlocks when he's well noted to be a drummer for many gospel artistes in Ghana.



The band behind instruments at 3music Awards:



1. George Agyekum (Drum Vicfirth) on drums.



2. Emmanuel Affreh (Affreh Jnr) on bass guitar.



3. Emmanuel Sergio on the lead guitar



4. Frederick Acheampong (Achiekeyz) on the keyboard



5. Agya Yaw on the second keyboard.



Watch an interview with Drummer George:



