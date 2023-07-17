Whitney Boakye slams Adjetey Anang, describes his 'cheating' clarification as an insult to readers

Entertainment of Monday, 17 July 2023

One of the panelists on the United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, Whitney Boakye, has expressed dissatisfaction with Adjetey Anang's explanation after he was lambasted for cheating on his wife.



Adjetey Anang, who is widely admired and celebrated, shocked fans when he candidly shared instances where he was involved with other women, in his book.



After the trolls intensified, the actor, in a quest to clarify what he meant by ‘cheating’ on his wife, claimed he did not have sex with the said women.



However, sharing her opinion on Adjetey Anang’s ‘U-turn’, Whitney seems unsatisfied with the actor’s ‘twist of words’, which she has described as an insult to readers.



She singled out Mr. Anang's admission of infidelity, both physically and emotionally, to buttress her point.



Quoting from the book, she stated, "In your book, you said, both physically and emotionally, I have cheated on my wife in various ways."



To her, this revelation is not only troubling but also raises questions about how Adjetey Anang portrays these actions.



“I didn't write the book, and neither did Ola nor Arnold. In your book, you said, Physically and emotionally, I have cheated on my wife in various ways,” she added.





