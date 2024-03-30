Where was Akufo-Addo, Bawumia when I was arrested by the police? – Agradaa

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Evangelist Mama Pat, well known as Nana Agradaa, has raised concerns about how the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP] government handled her issue with the Ghana Police Service some time ago.



She indicated that she was arrested by the police and handcuffed for an extended period. The reasons given by the police did not make sense to her, leading her to perceive the treatment as unfair.



She questioned why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, did not intervene to free her.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Agradaa noted that she will be fully involved in the 2024 elections and make her favourite political party known to the general public.



“This year’s election, we will all be involved. You have to know your rights so that when you get into trouble, you will know how to manoeuvre your way out. This time around, we will no longer be neutral, we will make our choice known.



"How the NPP government treated me some time ago... I was handcuffed for 42 days - a young person who is now starting life. When I was being treated in that manner, didn’t Akufo-Addo see it? Will Bawumia also say he was not aware of it?” she questioned.



About Agradaa’s arrest by the police



The Ghana Police Service arrested repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa.



This was announced in a statement by the Service shared via its social media handles on October 9, 2022.



“The Police have arrested Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public. The suspect is currently assisting police investigation,” the statement said.



Agradaa’s arrest came on the back of allegations made by scores of her church members, who claimed that she had scammed them after an all-night service.



The former fetish priestess had advertised in a viral video that she was going to give out monies to people who would attend her all night church service on Friday, October 7, 2022.



Things however did not go as planned for many of the people who attended the service as many of them cried foul that they had given out monies to her but she failed to keep to her side of the agreement.



She eventually was reported to have sent the people away from the church, prompting the alarms they raised online.



The police called on all persons who were affected by the supposed scam to report to the Accra Regional Police Command to help with the investigations.



“Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation,” it added.



After the back and forth with the police, Nana Agradaa was eventually freed.



