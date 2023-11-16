Where are the 2.3 million jobs govt has created? - Serwaa Amihere descends on Ofori-Atta

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Prominent media personality, Serwaa Amihere, has descended heavily on Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, over his claims that 2.3 million jobs have been created both in the public and private sectors.



She expressed her utmost surprise at the Finance Minister’s claim and believes that he needs to give more details on his claims to clear the doubts of some people.



Unemployment has been a major hurdle in Ghana where there have been numerous complaints from the teeming youth who are struggling to make ends meet.



The media personality further called on Ken Ofori-Atta to come out and give a vivid breakdown of the 2.3 million jobs he claims the Akufo-Addo-led government has created to solve the unemployment situation in the country.



“Where are the 2.3 million jobs the finance minister says has been created? We need a breakdown. Serwaa Amihere wrote on her X page.



Background



Ken Ofori-Atta said the government is determined to do more to boost the capacity of the country’s private sector to ensure the expansion of productivity and create jobs.



According to Ofori-Atta, in the past 7 years, the Akufo-Addo-led government “invested GH¢32.7 billion” to promote and support the growth of businesses in the country.



Touting the achievements, of the government in the presentation of the 2024 Budget in Parliament, Wednesday, 15 November 2023, the Finance Minister revealed government has “invested GH¢25.3 billion to facilitate the repositioning of the financial sector and enhance its ability to assist business operations.



“To date, the Development Bank Ghana has facilitated GH¢1 billion in competitive financing for the private sector, and GIRSAL continues to mitigate risks in the agriculture sector;”



Also, the government has provided support to “100,000 young graduates to secure workplace experience and employment by investing GH¢2.4 billion in NABCO and “invested GH¢S7.1 billion to build road and transport infrastructure to improve connectivity and productivity.”



While, “GH¢541.5 million” has been invested in “169 1D1F enterprises to scale-up value addition and provided 140,000 additional jobs.”



In addition, the government has created over “2.3 million jobs in the private and public sectors” which is approximately 900,000 in the private sector and 1.4 million in the public sector.



Where are the 2.3 million jobs the finance minister says has been created?

We need a breakdown . — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) November 16, 2023

