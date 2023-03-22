What you need to know about Hajia4Reall’s ‘partner’

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Richard Nii Armah Quaye, a Ghanaian business mogul making strides across all sectors of the economy is in focus.



He was thrown into the spotlight after popular socialite, Hajia4Real, shared a picture of him while describing him as her partner.



Unclear whether she was referring to a ‘business-related partner’, or a ‘love partner’, netizens began researching who the gentleman in question is.



To ease the burden of digging further, GhanaWeb feeds you with some interesting facts you probably did not know about Mr. Richard Nii Armah Qauye, Hajia4Reall’s ‘partner’.



1. He is a business investor who owns huge shares in over 29 Ghanaian companies



Mr. Nii Armah Quaye is a silent investor who has either established and holds large shares in several companies including, Ridge Medical Center, Doughman foods, Pinkberry, Pizzaman Chickenman, Lynx Entertainment, Burger King, Quick Credit Financial services, Quick Holdings, and many others.



He randomly shares progress reports on each of these companies on his social media platforms where he also promotes them.





Mr. Armah recently shared memories of his days at Harvard Business School, in the United States.In a separate development, he shared pictures of himself on Instagram speaking at an annual conference at the prestigious college.“I honoured an invitation from the Entrepreneurship through Acquisition at Harvard Business School to speak at their 5th annual conference on the theme "Opportunities for early career business leaders to search for, acquire and operate their own companies.My company Quick Angels was selected as a critical success case to be on the international searches panel from the front lines in Africa. The conference brought together over 500 young professionals, CEOs and investors from around the world. Impacting lives, Ghana and beyond,” the caption to his post read.In October 2019, Quaye won the Investment Award of the Year category and in September 2020, he emerged as the overall winner in the 40 under 40 awards at Kempinski Hotel in Accra.He won the European CEO Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2020.In May 2021, he also received the Outstanding financial service entrepreneur and the outstanding CEO of the Year at the Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards.In July and August 2021, he received the Outstanding Business Investor Awards and the Outstanding Business Leader in the 2021 Ghana Business Standards Awards.Mr. Nii Armah Quaye owns shares in ‘4reall’ records, the label under which Hajia4Real operates as an artiste.Hajia4Real outdoored the record label in 2022, after she dropped her maiden album ‘Here to stay’, which featured some A-list Ghanaian artistes and was accompanied by plush music videos.EB/BB