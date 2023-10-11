What celebrities have said about thug invasion of UTV

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

The thugs said to be affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV and abruptly halted the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host Mzgee introduced the program. The evident confusion on the host's face was followed by an extended break in production before the program was eventually taken off the air.



Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggested that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.



The thugs had intentions to confront Kwame A Plus, a regular panel member on the show for tearing apart a letter meant for the management of UTV to reform the UnitedShowbiz program.



GhanaWeb brings you a compilation of what celebrities have said about the thugs invasion of United Television (UTV).



1. Vim lady







Outspoken media personality, Afia Pokua popularly known as Vim Lady raised questions about how the thugs got access to the studios of UTV to disrupt the UnitedShowbiz program.



The Despite Media employee took to Facebook on October 9, 2023, to share her opinion on the matter and wrote, "Where the UTV studio is and the security inside, there is no way the NPP boys could enter without an Insider. Accomplice, Allah!"



3. Prophet Kumchacha







Prophet Kumchahcha of Heaven Gates Ministries jumped to the defense of Kwame A Plus and indicated that the persons involved in the invasion should’ve attacked Kennedy Agyapong for being vocal and criticizing the government.



“A Plus speaks the way Kennedy Agyapong talks about the government. We are in this country, and we know how Kennedy Agyapong speaks his mind. I really admire him because he speaks the truth to power regardless.



"Why is it that the boys [persons said to be affiliated with the NPP] didn't confront Kennedy Agyapong for his criticism of the government, but targeted someone's company?" he questioned.



“Why don’t they attack him too because even though he is an NPP MP, he speaks his mind and criticizes the government? So if someone is sharing his opinion on an issue, why would you attack the person and the company?”



3. Blakk Rasta







Ghanaian musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta bemoaned why the UnitedShowbiz program has become a thorn in the flesh of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after it became known that the thugs are affiliated with the party.



He noted that the NPP cannot determine the content of shows aired by media houses hence the attacks on UTV are unwarranted.



“Now, we all remember that there was a letter written to the station [UTV] complaining about the said program [UnitedShowbiz], that it was becoming political. My brother, my sister and it came from a political party [NPP]. What is your problem with even a religious show becoming political, especially as a political party?” he quizzed.



“Do you decide for a radio station how it should run issue? Look at the number of political shows we have in the nation. And if that is not a problem to you, but one show becomes a thorn in your flesh, then it means that the show is really big and powerful.



4. Bridget Otoo







Prominent media personality, Bridget Otoo questioned how the thugs got access to the studios of UTV with the presence of the security personnel.



She called upon the management of UTV to come out and explain issues further with regard to the thugs invasion of the station.



"So many questions. UTV needs to issue a statement to prove they didn't know anything about this. Does UTV not have security at their station? Can anyone just walk into the UTV studio without going through any clearance? It shouldn't be that easy to enter a TV station like that," she wrote on her Twitter.



"I watched Richard Ahiagbah squirm about NPP’s involvement in the attempted attack on A-Plus on live TV. He didn’t apologize. He just said the party didn’t sanction it. Of course, that’s what any communicator would say, but they would pat the boys for a job well done!" she added.



5. Omanhene kwabena Asante







Media personality, Omanhene Kwabena Asante slammed Ghanaians who criticized the NPP for writing a letter to UTV to reform the content of the UnitedShowbiz program.



He also lambasted Kwame A Plus for tearing the NPP letter which was meant for UTV apart on Live TV which is a dent in the ethics of the media profession.



”If the NPP writes a letter to the UTV to reform the content of the show because they believe there is a digression from the primary motive, is it a crime or taboo?



"I’m learning that a panel member on that show picked the NPP letter that was written to UTV and tore it apart on live TV. And as we speak from my checks there is no apology from the management of UTV to the NPP,” he said.



"So I think that the management of UTV should explain the matters further. Again, UTV should come and explain why a panel member will tear a political party’s letter which was not meant for him on Live TV,” he said in an interview with Asempa FM which GhanaWeb monitored.



SB/BB



