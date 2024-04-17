What Gabby Otchere-Darko said about choosing a life partner

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has offered his perspective on the qualities individuals should consider when choosing a life partner.



His remarks came in response to an alleged post attributed to Pastor Elvis Agyemang, popularly known as Alpha Hour pastor, suggesting men should avoid marrying women who see themselves as superior to their husbands.



Gabby Otchere-Darko, who is also the cousin to the President of Ghana, urged individuals to take a reflective approach when evaluating their potential life partners.



He emphasized the importance of recognizing and appreciating the qualities that each partner brings to the relationship, thereby fostering mutual growth and value addition.



“A man and a woman become a couple because there are things about each other that the other values/cherishes/appreciates and by teaming up, it makes the partner/spouse better.



“Take your time, reflect and evaluate, look at all that you like about your other half, the things that they do that you may even take for granted, at home, at work, and begin listing the many things that they are better in than you. It may not have a price tag, but likely to be priceless. Don’t be blind to them.



“It is what partnership is all about; value addition in more ways than we may care to admit. Some call it love. Others simply see it as a way of life if not the way of life,” he said in a Facebook post on April 16, 2024.







AM/KOD



