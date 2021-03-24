Western Region should not compare me to those 'banku' hit makers - Quesi Ghana fumes

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Boga Ali Hashim

Seasoned Artiste, Quesi Ghana has asked Ghanaians not to compare him to any other artiste he describes as 'banku' musicians.



It is obvious, the 'as it is' hit singer is infuriated at the rate at which people keep comparing him to colleague musicians in the Western Region.



According to him, the record he has set in the music industry is unparalleled for any artiste in the region to break.



Quesi Ghana speaking in an interview monitored by Ghanaprex.com asserted that "I'm not happy about how some of you guys compare me to these 'banku' hit singers. My contributions in the entertainment industry in the Western Region is something no other artiste has done. It sometimes hurts when people compare me to them."



He cited "I'm the only artiste in the Western Region honored by the Chief of Essikado, Nana Kobina Nketsia, first Westside boy to feature rapper Sarkodie and the first Westside artiste to work with an international reggae superstar"



"I'm a solid force behind the Westside Legacy group and I composed the official song for Yesu asor and Westside carnival" he added.



Quesi Ghana who is best known for his song writing prowess, versatility and great stage performance is hinted of releasing another masterpiece titled 'good time' off his yet to be unveiled EP tagged 'Inclusion'



As we have known him for churning out good music, this song 'good time' would not be an exception.



