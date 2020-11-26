Entertainment of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Wendy Shay’s songs promote prostitution – Prophet Kumchacha

Singer, Wendy Shay

Leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha, says he does not enjoy listening to songs from the camp of Afropop singer Wendy Shay because to him, her songs do nothing meaningful than to promote sexual discourse among teenagers.



According to him, songs from the Rufftown records signee is full of provocative words and are not anything to learn from.



Discussing the impact of gospel music in every human’s life on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment Show’ hosted by Halifax Ansah-Addo last Monday, Kumchacha said since Wendy Shay shot to fame, he has chronicled what he describes as ”foolish songs” by the singer to the public.



To him, music is supposed to be an educate the soul and not how it has been lowered to by musicians like Wendy Shay.



He added that her reference to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in her hit song ‘Uber Driver’ was needless.



According to Kumchacha, the song that intimates that men are usually looking at women from their cars while on the road shouldn’t have been associated with the name of President Akufo-Addo.



“The song from Wendy Shay that projects Nana Addo as someone who loves giving an eye to the backside of women on the road is needless. When you study the character and her music antics, it projects more of promiscuous due to her body language and demeanour. Everything of her promotes prostitution. She sings to promote prostitution.



“Someone who sings and say a whole ‘Nana Addo p3 hw3 and things’, you have to be fast and get the promotional aspect of her songs, it does nothing meaningful than to promote prostitution…” he said.

