Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Wendy Shay's new look is receiving wild reactions online

Ghanaian female singer, Wendy Shay

Rufftown Records signee, Wendy Addo, widely known as Wendy Shay has debuted a new look.



Her new appearance is not one of those regular ‘Wendy Shay’ kind of looks as this is a little fierce and wild.



It is safe to say that her looks resemble that of the late Ebony Reigns.



Even though in recent times Wendy Shay has added a lot of piercings to her looks, this latest photo she posted online has another touch of a totally different Wendy Shay aka Queen of Ghana Music.



Her hair has been braided the typical rasta style and it appears her fans and celebrity friends like her new look a lot.



After a few minutes of posting the photo with the caption:



“Caption this #SHAYGANG“, the likes of Efya, Moesha, and others reacted to it.



Watch the post below





