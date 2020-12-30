You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 12 30Article 1143431

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Wendy Shay's new look is receiving wild reactions online

Rufftown Records signee, Wendy Addo, widely known as Wendy Shay has debuted a new look.

Her new appearance is not one of those regular ‘Wendy Shay’ kind of looks as this is a little fierce and wild.

It is safe to say that her looks resemble that of the late Ebony Reigns.

Even though in recent times Wendy Shay has added a lot of piercings to her looks, this latest photo she posted online has another touch of a totally different Wendy Shay aka Queen of Ghana Music.

Her hair has been braided the typical rasta style and it appears her fans and celebrity friends like her new look a lot.

After a few minutes of posting the photo with the caption:

“Caption this #SHAYGANG“, the likes of Efya, Moesha, and others reacted to it.

