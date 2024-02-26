Wendy Shay returns with banger in emotional Afrobeats single ‘Holy Father’

Music of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: Nnamdi Okirike, Contributor

Wendy Shay has dropped her first single of the year!



The female artiste's “Africa Money” was the talk of the town in the last quarter of 2023, now she has returned with a banger with her latest single released on Friday, February 23, 2024.



Titled “Holy Father”, the song is an inspirational Afrobeats track crafted to touch lives and give hope to the hopeless.



In the song, Wendy Shay declares that an angel will definitely come through for everyone in their hard times as they work to make it in life.



Produced by Samsney, “Holy Father” features none other than Ras Kuuku.



The “Survivor” hitmaker has a lot in store this year, including a lot of collaborations from both local and international artistes.



The Rufftown Records signee was Boomplay’s top-streamed female artiste in 2023 and hopes to achieve that in 2024 with this freshly minted banger.



“Holy Father” is available on all digital streaming platforms.