Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Wendy Shay preaches peace ahead of election 2020, tasks NDC and NPP to spread love

Wendy Shay has kicked off a peace campaign ahead of the 2020 general election

Self acclaimed queen of Ghana music, Wendy Shay has taken to her social media pages to preach peace ahead of the December 7th general election.



Ghana is one lucky country in the West African sub-region that has never experienced any serious political violence ever since we decided to embrace democracy some 28 years ago.



Our neighbouring countries have experienced serious political related conflicts at a certain point of their Democratic life. Liberia, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Cote D'Ivoire readily come to mind when it comes to violence in Africa.



Most Ghanaian elections are generally peaceful with very little skirmishes featuring. This year, 2020, happens to be an election year for Ghana. As usual, most people have started calling for peace before, during and after the elections.



Wendy Shay has decided to add her voice to ensure peace in the upcoming election. According to the songstress, the NDC and NPP can come together and bury their differences and after which they should be seen preaching love.



She wrote: “If @kelvynboymusic_ and I have been able to settle our differences to bring a Hit song then I think NDC and NPP can come together to spread love and ensure a peaceful election. ODO is all we need”





