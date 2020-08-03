Entertainment of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: Rufftown Records, Contributor

Wendy Shay exhibits artistic masterpiece at her 'Survival Concert'

Music artiste, Wendy Shay

Ghanaian Afropop artiste, Wendy Shay thrilled fans and patrons alike to an hour of non-stop live band music at her pay-per-view charity driven event dubbed Survival concert at the Kri8 Mansion.



The concert which was an intiative from the Shay Foundation with support from Rufftown Records and Kri8 concepts is aimed at raising funds for the less privileged in the society to help alleviate poverty.



The Shay Foundation which was birthed in 2019 has seen the vocal powerhouse with support from her label and other benevolent donors donating to various charities across the country with most of the beneficiaries include Widows, orphans, street kids, single mothers, prisoners among a host among others.



The concert saw the emergency hitmaker dishing out classic hits from her catalogue while interacting with her fans backed with amazing vocal dexterity and marvellous artistry.



Wendy Shay is set to release a new single with Black Arm music signee, Kelyvnboy soon.

