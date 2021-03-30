Wearing dreads doesn't make you dumb – Malcolm Nuna

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Malcolm Nunana Hehetor, known professionally as Malcolm Nuna, has also reacted to the ongoing dreadlocks saga after Achimota Senior High School refused to admit two Rastafarian students because of their dreadlocks.



Speaking on Class91.3FM's weekend entertainment show, The Big Show on Saturday, 27 March 2021, he stated, “I see Caucasian people with hair in school so I don’t know why they are not making them cut their hair.



“However, your hair doesn’t stop you from learning as having a dread on doesn’t make you dumb as well”.



Malcolm Nuna is a singer, songwriter and performer, who burst onto the scene in 2019.



He recently released his maiden 17-album, 'Hasta La Vista'.



Some of the songs on his album include 'Blind Love', 'Odo Yewu', 'Touch And Go', 'Money Man', 'Baba', 'Spintex Life', and 'Party' among others.



He was adjudged the Next Rated Act at the just ended 2021 3Music Awards.