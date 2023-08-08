We were never taken advantage of during our days in acting - Akosua Fosua Boafo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Akosua Fosua Boafo, has stated that neither she nor any other ladies were sexually-solicited by anyone during their days of acting.



She made this known while speaking about her experiences in acting, on Onua Showtime on with Nana Ama McBrown.



“I was never approached, and I’ve never heard of anything like that happening. Maybe all these happened at another time, or they didn't see me. But in that time, we did it out of love, we were like brothers and sisters. Those days, if we go to a location, we sleep in the same room, we eat together you know, that connection was there," she explained.



She added that the recent cases of actresses being taken advantage of, or solicited for sexual favours, are probably as a result of desperation and greed.



She advised the youth and up and coming actors to focus on building their crafts instead of transacting roles for sexual favours.



“First of all, believe in yourself, believe in yourself that you can do this. Focus on improving yourself. That situation of you going to a director or producer and exchanging sexual favours for movie roles, those things don't last. We see this all the time, the a person is in a role and its obvious that because of one thing or another, the person was put in that role by force. Usually that person doesn't last long in his or her acting career. So i would advice that you should be willing to learn and improve yourself and everything will work out,” she stated.



ID/AE