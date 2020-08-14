Entertainment of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: Zionfelix

We want another meet and greet – Moesha Boduong begs Cardi B

Actress Moesha Boduong

Many Ghanaians may have forgotten about the Cardi B ‘Meet and Greet’ fiasco which involved a section of celebrities in the country but Moesha Boduong has reminded them with her latest post.



Somewhere in December last year, these celebrities who claimed they were invited to have an interaction with the American singer before her concert in Ghana were stranded for so many hours at the Kempinski Hotel.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Moesha stated that they want another ‘meet and greet’ session with Cardi B.



The Ghanaian actress and model wrote: “@iamcardib we want another meet and greet to forgive you properly ??????????????”



Moesha made the post after Cardi B guessed in a post on Twitter that Ghanaians may have forgiven her following the incident.



Cardi’s post was in reaction to her song ‘WAP’ being ranked 5th most played 100 songs in Ghana on Apple Music.



“I guess Ghana not mad at me nomoooo….I love Ghana always,” Cardi B wrote.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.