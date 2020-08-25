Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

We want an admittance that you could not fulfill your promises - 3Music awards CEO tells NPP

Chief Executive Officer of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has said he believes that if government had openly admitted that they could not fulfill all of their 2016 promises for the creative arts, it would have been favourably welcomed by creative professionals.



He noted that such a path would have been preferred by industry players than the government making additional promises even when the earlier promises for the industry had not yet been delivered.



Speaking to DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive Show, he stated: “It is disrespectful to promise nine (9) large ultramodern theatres and for you not to have been able to achieve it and then you come back to tell me that you have achieved."



"There should be some level of admission of the truth that you have not been able to fulfill all your promises and make amends."



"Then the creative professionals can decide and say for the first time they [NPP] promised they didn’t make it and there is a certain genuine admission that they haven’t abandoned their mandate in relation to the promise they made. So we decide that lets give them some time”.



He expressed that the NPP was one party that had the collective support of the creative industry because of its promises to the creative community. However, he found it disappointing that out of the eighteen promises, with six focused on the creative industry alone there was none that was delivered.



In 2016, the New Patriotic Party promised to pursue the construction of modern large seating theatres in every regional capital except Accra, beginning with Takoradi, Tamale and Kumasi.



Three and half years down the line, some of these promises are yet to be fulfilled.



The NPP, in its 2020 manifesto, has promised to build three recording studios in the country.



Delivering the NPP’s manifesto, Director of the National Folklore Board, Nana Adjoa Adobea explained that the move is to enhance activities of the creative industry.

