We’ve dated for 12 years; we have 2 children but I’m scared of becoming a wife – GH Mouthpiece

Despite being in a relationship with a man with whom she has two children and who is more than ready to put a ring on her finger, GH Mouthpiece has said that she is not ready for marriage because she is afraid of that institution.



The media personality, speaking on The Delay Show aired on Saturday, January 27, 2024, mentioned that the joy derived from being unmarried yet having someone to love and share great moments with is more refreshing than the desire to get married.



“I’m the one causing the delay. I'm scared of the institution called marriage,” said GH Mouthpiece. “Once it becomes official, the narrative changes as it comes with its controversies.”



Expressing her satisfaction with the current state of their relationship in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.com, she remarked, "We're currently savoring the beauty of our relationship, and I see many others who share in the joy. I hope to cherish him forever."



Asked if she is not scared of losing him rather, considering her reluctance, a confident GH Mouthpiece, known in private life as Adwoa Asuama said, “We will marry but he should wait. He won’t meet anyone. My baby daddy has changed the narrative that all men are the same, all men are womanizers. He is not like that. Once I’ve not messed up, he is going nowhere.”



Meanwhile, the vociferous showbiz figure indicated that her personality is different from her baby daddy’s. According to her, while she is loud and an extrovert, her baby daddy is calm and reserved.



“He knows I’m wild when we disagree but whatever happens on social media, he doesn’t know because he is not on social media. He doesn’t even have any social account,” she said.



Their firstborn child is nine years old, while the second is three years old.







