Entertainment of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Source: Zionfelix

We suffered for NPP to win but Socrate and Bibi are the people enjoying - Kumawood Filmmaker

play videoActress Bibi Bright and Socrate Sarfo

A Kumawood filmmaker, Baffour, who joined Agya Koo, Matilda Asare and other celebrities to campaign for the New Patriotic Party during the 2016 electioneering campaign has registered his anger over how some of them have been neglected.



He told ZionFelix in an interview on ‘Z News’ that most of the members of the defunct Agenda 57 group were neglected after their hard work to ensure the victory of the party.



Baffour recounted how they travelled to about nine (9) regions in the country to campaign.



He bemoaned their hard works have not been recognized, meanwhile, people like Socrate Safo, Bibi Bright and others who did not do anything are now enjoying.



Baffour was not happy about why some people are enjoying at the expense of others.



The angry Kumawood filmmaker further questioned what these people did to help the NPP party.



He stated that neglect of the people who sacrificed their lives for the party has contributed to the collapse of the Agenda 57 Group.



Watch Baffour’s full interview with ZionFelix below.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.