We’re suffering because the Ghanaian economy is very bad – Ekow Smith Asante

Entertainment of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Renowned Ghanaian actor, television personality and entrepreneur Ekow Smith Asante has observed that the current Ghanaian economy is in a bad state compared to previous years when he was active in his acting career.



The actor, who has been in the United States for years, has also said the current situation has made a lot of people, including him, suffer under the Akufo-Addo-led government.



“They were paying us based on the status of the economy at the time. If you managed it well, it would be okay”. He revealed this in an interview with Kingdom FM when asked how much he earned when he was fully involved in acting and whether the money he got was okay for him.



According to him, the money he received for roles he played in various movies corresponded with the economy at the time.



“The economy then was better than now. Whether it is Akufo-Addo or whoever, we are all aware that the economy is bad. We are suffering”. Ekow Smith added when asked if the economy in those days was okay and corresponded to the amount he received for acting.