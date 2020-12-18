'We never campaigned against John Dumelo' - Jeneral Ntatia speaks

Entertainment of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: Edward Blagogee

play video Celebrities came out in their numbers to vouch for their favourite political parties.

Popularly known on stage as Jeneral Ntatia born Prince Amoabeng has affirmed that Biamrk The Joke, Kalybos, Prince David Osei never campaigned against colleague actor John Dumelo.



The aftermath of the just ended 2020 General election witnessed celebrities came out in their numbers to vouch for their favourite Political parties.



The Ayawaso West Wuogun as described by many on social media as “El-Classico” during the 2020 election witnessed NDC parliamentary candidate John Dumelo contended the enviable seat with the incumbent Hon. Lydia Alhassan.



Jeneral Ntatia, asserted in the 35 mins interview with Blagogee.com, that they [Bismark The Joke, Kalybos, Prince David Osei] never campaigned against their brother John Dumelo.



According to him, the manifesto led me [Jeneral Ntatia] to support Ms. Alhassan to retain her seat as the MP of Ayawaso West Wuogun the New Patriotic Party [NPP].



He continued that, what we did in Ayawaso West also saw other actors and actresses came out to support John Dumelo, which was beautiful and that’s how we must practice our democracy in Ghana.



He eulogised John Dumelo, for being brave for the first-time contesting as a member of Parliament and assured him to never give up on his political dreams.



