9 July 2020

We need to work together with government to sustain the music industry - Charterhouse CEO

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Charterhouse Productions, Theresa Ayoade, has outlined one measure that she feels should be considered by the government to help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the event industry.



During a virtual zoom interview with Rev. Erskine on the Y-Leaderboard Series which airs on YFM, she opined that the event industry plays a huge role in the nation’s economy.



“We contribute so much to the nation’s economy through the services we offer so we need to work together with the government to sustain the industry and the bring the industry to government’s notice”, she said.



According to her, back when she was in school, she had no idea about the existence of the event industry hence, it is important to liaise with the government to promote the industry, let people understand what it’s about, the kind of career opportunities available in the industry, and how to get properly trained for it.



This is also the motive behind the forming of the Events and Meetings Professionals Association of Ghana(EMPAG). They exist to advocate for the protection and growth of the events industry, as they also believe the industry is vital for the nation’s economy.



“During this period, we are also advocating and lobbying for government support for the industry so that we can sustain it and keep it alive till things become normal again”, the CEO further concluded.





