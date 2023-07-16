We met on social media, fans mistake us for the real artistes - Interesting lookalikes tell their stories

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 July 2023

In yet another thrilling interview, Delay has sat down with a group of interesting individuals making waves in the world of entertainment and showbiz.



These past few months, a group of young men have grasped the attention of Ghanaians because of their resemblance to some musicians. These musicians include King Promise, Medikal, Mr. Drew, and Kuami Eugene.



The quad squad met on social media and has been reaching out to other look-likes to broaden the brotherhood.



The sensational lookalikes have hosted shows, meet and greets, conducted so many interviews, and seem to be enjoying their new career paths.



As senior high school graduates, they have worked in so many fields from being entrepreneurs, barbers, and shop attendants.



According to King Promise's look alike, he is also a musician, and his resemblance to the aforementioned only helped to create a brand for himself since he was jobless. He also added that he sometimes travels as far as Hohoe to meet other lookalikes of Ghanaian musicians.



"I have taken this as a job...I used to go on trips. I can travel from here all the way to Hohoe just to find a lookalike and join forces with them. Then I take videos with them and post them on social media," he reiterated.



Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, and Sarkodie's lookalikes among many others are on the list of lookalikes he has met and interacted with.



Mr. Drew's lookalike on the other hand said that this wasn't his occupation but people just keep throwing it at him everywhere he went, saying he shares a striking resemblance with the artistse. Some people even mistake him for Mr. Drew himself and end up becoming fans.



Although they have been called out on so many occasions, and even arrested, these young fellas claim there's nothing wrong with publicly peddling themselves as lookalikes and that they are not impersonating anyone.



