We love to see people fail – Sarkodie explains why many Ghanaians are unsuccessful

Rapper Sarkodie has diagnosed Ghana’s problems and has identified why most people in the country are not successful.



He made his conclusions known in a post he shared on Sunday to his fans across the globe on Facebook.



The biggest rapper in the country said the people of Ghana do not want to see the success of the colleagues and will do anything within their might to pull them down.



This he said has contributed immensely to the reason why a number of Ghanaians are not successful at what they do.



His post read “It’s either you wanna lift people up or you don’t … Pushing someone down should never be part of the options Where am I from, we find joy in seeing people fall that’s why a good percentage stay unsuccessful (unhappy)… Always know that you are what you feel. Celebrate people, be happy for people, elevate people and it automatically bounces back to you”.



Meanwhile, after he shared the post most Ghanaians have agreed with the rapper on the reason why many people are not successful because they do not want others to win too.