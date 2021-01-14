Entertainment of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Abdul- Hanan, Contributor

We'll revive dying Northern Music Industry - BigTyme Entertainment

Obuor and Alhassan Mubarick

Event Organizer and Founder of BigTym Entertainment has opined plans are far advanced to revive the dying music industry in the North.



Mr Alhassan Mubarick took a break from music business to focus on politics as he campaigned massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the just-ended elections.



Speaking to the media, the one-time artist manager revealed Northern music has lost the national attention it gained recently due to the strategies he and a few others brought to the fore.



“The industry is down and though Covid is also another major factor, we need to restore the sector on its feet again,” Mr Mubarak stated.



However, Frisco, as he is affectionately called indicated that his outfit is lobbying the ruling government to invest in the creative arts industry up North.



According to him, “We are also in talks with some private investors as well who are ready and willing to support and invest in music promotion nationwide.”



He added the Dagban film industry won’t be left and will get the needed support for improvements.